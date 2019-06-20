HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

They say price is a strong indication of quality, and that’s perhaps never truer than when it comes to sunscreen.

Bug there’s one place we’ve consistently spotted this sunscreen for less: It’s $30 at Walmart.

Consumer Reports gave La Roche-Posay’s Melt-In Sunscreen Milk top marks because of the formula’s UVA and UVB protection, SPF, variation from SPF, cost and overall performance, specifically because the sunscreen had little variation in testing from the bottle’s listed 60 SPF. That’s good news for shoppers who want to know they’re actually getting what they pay for. And at $36 a bottle most places, you’re paying quite a lot, which is why snagging a bottle of this liquid gold at Walmart is a good deal.

The formula is described as fast-absorbing with “a velvety finish” and is water-resistant, fragrance-free; it has been dermatologist-tested as well as tested on sensitive skin.