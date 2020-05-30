HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

AlexRaths via Getty Images We’ve rounded up some of the best online meat delivery services so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.

Consider yourself lucky if you were chowing down on burgers and hot dogs over the Memorial Day weekend. Many grocery stores have been experiencing major meat shortages because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many carnivores to wonder where to buy meat online in bulk and on the cheap — or if they should consider swapping to a plant-based diet for the time being.

There are plenty of online grocery delivery services that will deliver meat such as beef, chicken, pork and more to your house. But you might still find low stocks of specialty cuts such as steaks or more sustainably raised meats.

If you’d prefer to shop from alternatives to big retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for your everyday essentials and groceries, there are plenty of other options to know about. They include meat subscription boxes from well-known online meat stores such as Omaha Steaks or ButcherBox. With these services, you can schedule it and forget about it. Many of these online meat services work with small farms to offer smaller portions and to ensure ethical or sustainable practices for the workers and livestock.

Often, you can find the same quality — and sometimes higher quality — meat from online meat shops, ranging from free-range chicken and grass-fed beef to specialty meats such as Italian sausage and prosciutto that you’d otherwise need to get from a butcher.

Whether you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to put dinner on the table or want to ensure you’ll have enough burgers at your next cookout, ordering your meat online might be a small way to make life easier these days.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best online meat delivery services, with details about product offerings and pricing so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.