HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Consider yourself lucky if you were chowing down on burgers and hot dogs over the Memorial Day weekend. Many grocery stores have been experiencing major meat shortages because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many carnivores to wonder where to buy meat online in bulk and on the cheap — or if they should consider swapping to a plant-based diet for the time being.
There are plenty of online grocery delivery services that will deliver meat such as beef, chicken, pork and more to your house. But you might still find low stocks of specialty cuts such as steaks or more sustainably raised meats.
If you’d prefer to shop from alternatives to big retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for your everyday essentials and groceries, there are plenty of other options to know about. They include meat subscription boxes from well-known online meat stores such as Omaha Steaks or ButcherBox. With these services, you can schedule it and forget about it. Many of these online meat services work with small farms to offer smaller portions and to ensure ethical or sustainable practices for the workers and livestock.
Whether you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to put dinner on the table or want to ensure you’ll have enough burgers at your next cookout, ordering your meat online might be a small way to make life easier these days.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best online meat delivery services, with details about product offerings and pricing so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.
Below, the best online meat delivery services to get meat delivered right to your house.
How It Works: Select cuts you love, and try new new meats from the best farms with a totally customizable box delivered on your schedule with Crowd Cow. Offerings: Choose froma wide variety of farm-fresh meat, including chicken breast, sirloin, ground beef, thick-cut bacon, wagyu beef and more. Grass-fed and free-range options available. Pricing: A pound of chicken breast starts at $11 and a pound of ground beef starts at $8. Get free shipping on orders over $99. How To Try It: Visit Crowd Cow
3
Rastelli's
Rastelli's
How It Works: Stock up on proteins such as domestic beef, pork and chicken, as well as sustainably raised and wild-caught seafood from Rastelli's. Offerings: Find a wide variety of meat, including chicken breast, steak and pork sausage. Pricing: Buy six 12-ounce packs of chicken breasts for $49 or four 1-pound packs of ground beef for $35. Shipping starts at $10, and there's free shipping on orders over $200 How To Try It: Visit Rastelli's
4
ButcherBox
Butcher Box
How It Works: Choose one of their curated boxes or customize your own with high-quality beef, chicken or pork and have it delivered to your door with ButcherBox. Offerings: Grass-fed and free-range options available. Pricing: Curated boxes start at $129 for 8 to 11 pounds of meat (roughly 24 meals), and custom boxes are $149 for 9 to14 pounds of meat (roughly 30 meals). There are 21 cuts to choose from. Shipping is free. How To Try It: Visit ButcherBox
How It Works: A popular choice for gifting, Omaha Steaks offers a wide variety of steaks, burgers, poultry and entrees. Offerings: Choose from steaks, ranging from rib-eyes to filet mignon, as well as chicken, pork, veal and more. Pricing: Find chicken breast for $16 a pound and filet mignon for $38 a pound. Combo boxes of assorted meat start at $130, and you can even build your own. How To Try It: Visit Omaha Steaks
8
Holy Grail Steak Co.
Holy Grail Steaks
How It Works:Holy Grail Steak Co. works with the most committed farmers, ranchers and abattoirs in the country and the world to bring you great steak. They are considered the nation's only online source for authentic Kobe beef from Japan. Offerings: Find a variety of beef and steak from the U.S. and Japan, ranging from Kobe wagyu filet mignon to rib-eye steaks. Pricing: Find a two-pack of wagyu burgers starting at $20 and an 8-ounce filet mignon for $65. Free shipping on orders over $200. How To Try It: Visit Holy Grail Steak Co.