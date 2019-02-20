Photo by Demi Pradolin on Unsplash

Don’t want to buy your CBD products on Amazon? That’s probably for the best.

A quick search for CBD oil on Amazon serves up more than 3,000 results, but the site’s selling guidelines prohibit the sale of products containing cannabidiol.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the nonpsychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, and it is mostly removed from CBD products. Basically, THC gets you high. CBD doesn’t.

People turn to CBD for all kinds of reasons, including for help sleeping better and dealing with headaches. Some people are just curious about the CBD and cannabis beauty items that are now on the market.

The products that show up on Amazon when you search “CBD” are most likely made of hemp oil, sometimes called hemp seed oil, which is extracted by cold-pressing hemp seeds. It doesn’t contain any THC and generally contains very little CBD.

Because Amazon won’t cut it, we did some digging to find a handful of reliable companies and retailers that sell authentic CBD products. From CBD bath salts to CBD pet treats, there are plenty of trusthworthy places to buy from in 2019.

Below, 15 of our legitimate CBD companies and retailers that sell the real deal:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The Best CBD Products Of 2019 That Are The Real Deal [Slideshow] SEE GALLERY