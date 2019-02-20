Wellness

How To Buy Real CBD Oil Online

Hint: Amazon isn't on the list of legitimate retailers.

Don’t want to buy your CBD products on Amazon? That’s probably for the best.

A quick search for CBD oil on Amazon serves up more than 3,000 results, but the site’s selling guidelines prohibit the sale of products containing cannabidiol.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the nonpsychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, and it is mostly removed from CBD products. Basically, THC gets you high. CBD doesn’t.

People turn to CBD for all kinds of reasons, including for help sleeping better and dealing with headaches. Some people are just curious about the CBD and cannabis beauty items that are now on the market.

The products that show up on Amazon when you search “CBD” are most likely made of hemp oil, sometimes called hemp seed oil, which is extracted by cold-pressing hemp seeds. It doesn’t contain any THC and generally contains very little CBD.

Because Amazon won’t cut it, we did some digging to find a handful of reliable companies and retailers that sell authentic CBD products. From CBD bath salts to CBD pet treats, there are plenty of trusthworthy places to buy from in 2019.

Below, 15 of our legitimate CBD companies and retailers that sell the real deal:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
MedTerra
MedTerra CBD
MedTerra's CBD oil comes from industrial hemp grown in the U.S. that has been selectively bred to have a high concentration of CBD and absolutely no THC. Each product is made with 99 percent pure CBD isolate, which is a fancy way of saying these products are the real deal. The most popular items include the CBD Rapid Cooling Cream, the Dissolvable Sleep Tablets with CBD and melatoninand the Women's Month Wellness formula for period pain.
2
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty is the largest clean beauty assortment in the U.S. It has also started selling a select few products with CBD botanicals, including Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum, Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts, this Shea Brand CBD Natural Pain Reliever and Vertley's CBD Infused Lip Balm.
3
MedixCBD
MedixCBD
Take a peek at MedixCBD'sselection of CBD products, and you'll see this company is serious about what it does. It uses Kentucky-grown hemp to create high-quality CBD that's entirely pure, so you can be sure of what you're getting. MedixCBD carries basic CBD oils and tinctures, as well as more interested products like CBD vape cartridges (both for sleeping and relaxing),pain-relieving body lotions and CBD-infused gummies.
4
Dermstore
Dermstore
Dermstore, another top skin care retailer, has been expanding its collection of CBD beauty and wellness products. Some of the biggest CBD brands and products currently available at Dermstore include the Pineapple Express Joint Balm , Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm, Radical Skincare Rejuvafirm CBD Facial Oil, and the Cannuka CBD Cleansing Body Bar.
5
Every Day Optimal CBD
Every Day Optimal CBD
Every Day Optimal CBD is known for its wide range of options for consumers who are looking for high-CBD, low-THC products. In addition to your standard CBD capsules and pills, the company sells CBD gummies and e-liquids for vapes.
6
Made By Hemp
Made By Hemp's products are made in Michigan, following strict guidelines for potency and quality. If you're looking for particularly unique CBD products, we suggest trying Made By Hemp's CBD Patches, which target specific areas with a high dosage of CBD for pain relief. They also fun selection of CBD edibles, including lozenges and chocolate bars.
7
IrieCBD
IrieCBD
Beauty obsessives looking for CBD products to add to their beauty bag might be more interested in IrieCBD's selection of CBD face oils. The company has a big selection of formulas for sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin and normal skin. Of course, it also sells a variety of other CBD products like edibles and tinctures.
8
Just CBD
Just CBD
For folks who like a large selection, Just CBD is the CBD brand you've been looking for. Some of the more interesting products are CBD bath bombs, CBD honey sticksand CBD dried fruit jars, as well as CBD "doobies," which are hemp CBD smokes to promote relaxation without the effects of THC.
9
Diamond CBD
Diamond CBD
If you really want a unique CBD-infused product, Diamond is the place to look. We're particularly interested in the Chill CBD Assorted Tea And Coffee Pack and White Cheddar CBD Pops Popcorn. And you can't forget to try one of the CBD Cake Pops.
10
Nganic
Nganic
Nganic launched its first CBD oil in early 2016, so it's a leader in the relatively young world of CBD marketing. Its products are made from only the highest quality hemp using safe extraction methods, so you can be sure you're getting what you pay for. If you're looking for CBD staples to add to your wellness routine, consider adding one of the company's three standby products: the CBD Hemp Oil, the CBD Salve and the CBD Soft Gel Capsules.
11
Mission Farms CBD
Mission Farms CBD
The CBD experts at Mission Farms believe in the farm-to-family philosophy. Their Oregon-grown hemp is therapeutic-grade, and is pesticide- and chemical-free. They specialize in Premium CBD Oils and CBD Bath Soaks made with goats milk.
12
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web specializes in hemp extracts with naturally occurring CBD. For folks who are new to CBD or aren't sure where to start, this one-month bundle starter pack is ideal. The brand's Maximum Strength CBD Oil and Extra Strength CBD Capsules are also good options.
13
Sephora
AdrianHancu via Getty Images
A quick search at Sephora will yield plenty of cannabis-derived beauty products with hemp oil. But only two — Lord Jones's High CBD Formula Body Lotion and Lord Jones's High CBD Formula Body Oil— actually contain CBD oil. You can either get a signature fragrance or fragrance-free version.
14
Endoca
Endoca
Endoca prides itself on its sustainable manufacturing processes, including eschewing genetically modified plants and unnatural chemicals. It has a diverse range of CBD products, from capsules and pills to skin care and suppositories. If you're interested in making your own CBD-infused products, you can also buy 99 percent pure CBD cannabis crystals, which can be used in edibles.
15
Lord Jones
Lord Jones
Lord Jones is the OG CBD brand. It's like the Hermès of CBD oil, specializing in what it calls "the world's finest CBD oil infused products." Among its best-selling items are the Old Fashioned CBD Gumdrops and the High CBD Formula Body Lotion (which is now also available at Sephora).
Editors’ Note: There are contradictory laws at the federal and state levels about CBD’s legality. Additionally, many CBD products aren’t approved or tested by the Food and Drug Administration. If you’re worried, check the rules in your area to make sure everything’s OK before purchasing or proceeding.

