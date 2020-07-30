HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

jchizhe via Getty Images This school year, it might be especially worth it to have some online alternatives to Amazon and Walmart while checking off the items on your kid’s school supply list.

Your annual back-to-school shopping trip might be canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean you and the kids can’t get create some sense of normalcy during these strange times.

As students, their parents and teachers prepare for what will almost certainly be an unusual school year, there’s still a lot to consider and plan for amid all the uncertainty.

Most of us won’t soon forget the empty shelves and long lines at grocery stores at the beginning of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in mid-March and how even reliable retailers such as Amazon and Walmart couldn’t keep up with the increased consumer demand.

That’s why, this school year, it might be especially worth it to shop locally while checking off the items on your kid’s school supply list— and have some online alternatives to Amazon and Walmart as a backup for the more obscure items on your list.

From backpacks and pencil cases to clothes and shoes — and even kids’ desks for your kiddos’ own workspace — we put together an ultimate back-to-school shopping guide that doesn’t involve Amazon or Walmart. Take a look. First Day Essentials: Backpacks And School Supplies

BongkarnThanyakij via Getty Images If you’re looking for budget-friendly items in bulk, the sites we recommend are Discount School Supply, Staples and Office Depot.

Picking the perfect backpack is a rite of passage for most students, but this year it might be a little less about what looks cool and more about what’s practical.

If your kid won’t have access to her locker or cubby this year, she might need a bigger backpack or a rolling backpack. If your kid is only going to in-person classes part of the time, odds are high that you want a budget-friendly backpack, too. For backpacks that aren’t from Amazon or Walmart, we recommend checking out retailers such as State Bags, Etsy, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Home School Setup: Furniture And Tech

ASIFE via Getty Images For those who are short on space but still want a place to keep all their supplies in one place, this IKEA pegboard setup is a smart way to store your child's writing utensils and craft supplies.

Whether your child will be distance learning or only going into the classroom a few days a week, giving him a dedicated workspace at home that’s just for him is a good way to get him excited for school at home. Helping him stay organized and create a “classroom setting” goes a long way.

Monkey Business Images via Getty Images Some retailers such as Gap have opened their fitting rooms, but the question remains whether it’s actually safe to try on clothes at stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, here are some online destinations to bookmark.

Kids always seem to outgrow their clothes faster than expected. Some retailers such as Gap have opened their fitting rooms, but the question remains whether it’s actually safe to try on clothes at stores during the coronavirus pandemic. You may prefer online alternatives for back-to-school clothes shopping this year.

vaaseenaa via Getty Images After months of making your own coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner for months, the idea of packing a lunchbox seems less than ideal.

After months of being both parent and tutor, nobody can begrudge you for dreading adding school chef to the list. If the idea of packing a lunchbox or preparing a kid-friendly meal during the middle of your workday seems less than ideal, there are plenty of grocery delivery options, kid-friendly meal kits for 2020 and prepared meal delivery services to make chowing down easier.

If you don’t mind making your meals but want to avoid going to the grocery store, there are plenty of grocery delivery services such as FreshDirect, Instacart and Postmates to stock up on sandwich stuff and snacks.

If you don’t want to think about a grocery list or plan out what to cook, meal kits for kids and families will send you all of the ingredients and recipes for easy, low-effort meals. We recommend Gobble for busy families because it sends pre-chopped and pre-portioned ingredients for meals you can throw together. If you’re grocery shopping on a budget, Dinnerly is one of the more affordable meal kits for families. For large families with households of six, we recommend Home Chef’s meal kit.

If you’re trying to avoid cooking altogether in the middle of the day, a prepared meal delivery service might be a good option. For younger kids, we recommend Yumble, which sends prepared meals kits that kids love and that require no cooking. For yourself or the more adventurous eaters in your household, we recommend Daily Harvest and Freshly, both of which only require a few minutes in the microwave for a healthy and delicious meal.

Finally, no back-to-school season is complete without a new lunchbox. Though lunchtime schedules seem to be up in the air for many school districts, you can never be too prepared. In case communal refrigerators won’t be available, you might look for a lunchbox that’ll keep your kid’s food the coldest, such as a Packit Freezeable Lunch Bag from Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re trying to avoid communal microwaves, we recommend S’well’s new stainless steel insulated food containers.

Safety First: Face Masks And Cleaning Supplies

SbytovaMN via Getty Images If your child will be attending classes in person, his safety — and that of his classmates and teachers — is of utmost importance.