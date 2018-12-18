Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash

Full cups, can’t lose.

If you’re shopping for the perfect gift for a coffee lover this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. Don’t gift your caffeine-loving friend another coffee mug or box of coffee-flavored chocolates. Instead, give the gift of a better (and faster) brew with this portable and compact Keurig K-15 K-Cup black edition coffee maker. Right now at Walmart it’s on sale for $50. That’s half its normal price of $100.

Compatible with K-Cup pods in many flavors, this compact coffee maker is perfect for the person who’s short on counter space. It provides all the benefits of a brewing coffee maker — with automatic shut off and simple touch buttons — but without the hassle of a carafe, coffee filters and messy clean up. It’s basically the easiest way to get a quick cup of coffee without walking to your corner cafe.

Walmart

Coffee-themed gifts make for great items under the tree, but this might not be your best option for a Christmas morning surprise. Shipping is free, but it may not arrive until after Christmas, so maybe scoop up this deal as a holiday gift to yourself or as a belated present for long-distance family and friends.

In the mean time, shop Keurig accessories below:

