The best Nintendo Switch deal also depends on how big of a Mario Kart fan you or your giftee might be. If you’re not into Mario Kart 8, save the extra cash and opt for eBay’s deal for the Nintendo Switch for $260. Otherwise, Target, Amazon and Walmart are all offering the same bundle for Nintendo Switch with the new Mario Kart 8 for $300— it just comes down to with retailer you prefer to shop from.