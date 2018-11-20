The hunt is on for some of Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s best gaming deals, and that includes sales on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and, of course, the Nintendo Switch.
What’s the best Nintendo Switch deal out there? Interestingly, the best bundle we’ve seen for Nintendo Switch is from Urban Outfitters. We’ve spotted a unique Nintendo Switch and game bundle from Urban Outfitters that includes both Super Mario Odyssey and Rocket League, in addition to the Switch console, controllers and charging grip. UO’s Cyber Monday sale will include 25 percent off on the site, including this set. That means you can snag this $420 Nintendo Switch bundle for only $315 on Nov. 26 from Urban Outfitters.
The best Nintendo Switch deal also depends on how big of a Mario Kart fan you or your giftee might be. If you’re not into Mario Kart 8, save the extra cash and opt for eBay’s deal for the Nintendo Switch for $260. Otherwise, Target, Amazon and Walmart are all offering the same bundle for Nintendo Switch with the new Mario Kart 8 for $300— it just comes down to with retailer you prefer to shop from.
In addition to those bundles, we’ve found some additional Nintendo Switch deals on games, accessories and controllers. Take a look below at the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Nintendo Switch Deals
eBay: Get a Nintendo Switch 32 GB for $260 ($40 off) on Nov. 23
Urban Outfitters: Get a Nintendo Switch Game Bundle for 25 percent off ($315 for a valued $420 set) on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26
Target: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle on sale for $300 (normally $360) with free two-day shipping
Walmart: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle on sale for $300 (normally $360) with free two-day shipping
Amazon: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle on sale for $300 (normally $360) with free two-day shipping
Nintendo Switch Accessories
eBay: Get Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch brand new for $48
Best Buy: Get Nintendo Switch controllers for $25
Best Buy: Switch Starter Kit (includes screen protector, earbuds and case) on sale for $15 (normally $25)
Best Buy: Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch on sale for $15 (normally $25)
Best Buy: Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit is on sale for $60 (normally $80)
For more Nintendo Switch deals and bundles, be sure to check Target’s gaming section, Walmart’s gaming section, Amazon’s promotions and Best Buy’s deals.