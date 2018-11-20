Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Cyber Monday Deals On Nintendo Switch Bundles, Games And Accessories

Hint: The best deal Nintendo Switch deal isn't where you think it is 👀
By Brittany Nims
11/20/2018 05:27pm ET
Wachiwit via Getty Images

The hunt is on for some of Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s best gaming deals, and that includes sales on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and, of course, the Nintendo Switch.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch deal out there? Interestingly, the best bundle we’ve seen for Nintendo Switch is from Urban Outfitters. We’ve spotted a unique Nintendo Switch and game bundle from Urban Outfitters that includes both Super Mario Odyssey and Rocket League, in addition to the Switch console, controllers and charging grip. UO’s Cyber Monday sale will include 25 percent off on the site, including this set. That means you can snag this $420 Nintendo Switch bundle for only $315 on Nov. 26 from Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters

The best Nintendo Switch deal also depends on how big of a Mario Kart fan you or your giftee might be. If you’re not into Mario Kart 8, save the extra cash and opt for eBay’s deal for the Nintendo Switch for $260. Otherwise, Target, Amazon and Walmart are all offering the same bundle for Nintendo Switch with the new Mario Kart 8 for $300— it just comes down to with retailer you prefer to shop from.

In addition to those bundles, we’ve found some additional Nintendo Switch deals on games, accessories and controllers. Take a look below at the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018:

Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch Accessories

For more Nintendo Switch deals and bundles, be sure to check Target’s gaming section, Walmart’s gaming section, Amazon’s promotions and Best Buy’s deals.

