15 Brands That Give Back On Giving Tuesday 2018

Giving back never looked so good.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/27/2018 03:30pm ET

While plenty of stores brag about their Black Friday blowouts and Cyber Monday deals, only a select few places use their businesses to give back on Giving Tuesday.

So why not make your wallet do some good while you shop? Buy a bra from LIVELY and they’ll donate a bra to a woman in need. Stock up on sweaters from Old Navy and part of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club. Shop at stores like Bombas, Pura Vida, Yoobi and TOMS who give back all year long, not just around the holidays.

Philanthropy is always in fashion, so we’ve rounded up 15 stores that are giving back on Giving Tuesday.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

PopSocket
PopSocket
Your perfect stocking stuff just got better! PopSocket has partnered with celebrities like Zendaya and Yara Shahidi to design unique PopSockets, of which 50 percent of sales will go to the cause of their choice.
Lord & Taylor
Lord and Taylor
On Giving Tuesday, Lord & Taylor will donate 10 percent of all sales, up to $200,000, to the HBC Foundation: Headfirst, which supports organizations who make mental health a priority in all communities. Get 25 percent off and free shipping when you use code CYBER before Nov. 28
Yoobi
Yoobi
For every school supply item purchased, Yoobi donates an item to a U.S. classroom in need all year round. But on Giving Tuesday they’re doubling their school supply donations and giving customers 25 percent off sitewide.
Old Navy
Old Navy
Since partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Nov. 15, Old Navy has been matching any donation made to the Boys & Girls Club, up to $100,000. But it doesn’t stop there, on Giving Tuesday they will be tripling those donations up to $100,000 and they’re offering 50 percent off sitewide.
Bombas
Bombas
Built with the purpose of donating long-lasting socks to those in need all year round, Bombas donates one pair of socks for every pair purchased. Right now they’re offering 20 percent off sitewide when you use code BIGHOLIDAY20.
Draper James
Draper James
Reese Witherspoon’s clothing collection has been a longtime supporter of Girls, Inc. an organization that partners with schools to encourage girls to be “strong, smart, and bold” through direct service and advocacy. Draper James will be donating 100 percent of all the proceeds from their Sisterhood Collection to Girls, Inc. for giving Giving Tuesday.
LIVELY
LIVELY
Known for its comfortable, yet chic lingerie, LIVELY will be donating 55,000 bras to Support the Girls, an organization that provides bras and feminine products to at-risk women and girls. Additionally, they will donate a bra for every bra purchased on #GivingTuesday .
Zulily
Zulily
The popular e-commerce is teaming up with Penguin Random House and First Book to donate up to 100,000 books to children in need across the country. Books labeled with the BUY 1, GIVE 1” badge purchased before Dec. 12 will result in the donation of one book . Want to help even more? Like, share, or comment on a Books for Kids social media post to trigger another donation.
Pura Vida
Pura Vida
With charity at the core of their company, Pura Vida has partnered with charities around the world to donate more than $1.5 million with the sales of their jewelry. They’re offering 50 percent off sitewide when you buy before Nov. 28.
TOMS
TOMS
Every shoe purchased from TOMS helps provide shoes, water, sight, and more to people in need. For Giving Tuesday they’re offering 30 percent off sitewide when you use code THANKFUL.
Lilly Pulitzer
Lilly Pultizer
Purchase this limited-edition “Be The Sunshine” graphic tee from Lilly Pulitzer and 50 percent of the next proceeds will be donated to Girls on The Run, an organization that promotes self-respect and healthy lifestyles in pre-teen girls through running.
Kaufmann Mercantile and Aha Life
Kaufmann Mercantile
Not only is everything on 25 percent off on Kaufmann Mercantile and Aha Life when you use the code KARMA, but both lifestyle retailers are donating $5 from every order to California Fire Foundation until Nov. 28.
Lush
Lush
The natural skincare brand already donates 100 percent of the sale (minus tax) whenever you buy any of it’s Charity Pot program products. But on Giving Tuesday, they are doing “Buy One, Give Twice” and matching all Charity Pot sales and donating to three specific charities: Rescue Committee, National Coalition for the Homeless, and Community Food Centers Canada.
KIDBOX
KIDBOX
This socially conscious children’s clothing subscription box sends six to seven name brand clothing items five times a year based on your child’s style and gives you the option to keep what you love and send back the rest. But, when you keep the whole box, KIDBOX will donate a new clothing item to a child in need.
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe
Celebrating the launch of their Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, Glow Recipe will be donating 10 percent of all sales made on #GivingTuesday to charity:water. Additionally, they will donate $15 for every fan who posts a glowing selfie and tags @glowrecipe and @charitywater with the hashtag #givingglow for up to $10,000.
