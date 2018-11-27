15 Brands That Give Back On Giving Tuesday 2018

While plenty of stores brag about their Black Friday blowouts and Cyber Monday deals, only a select few places use their businesses to give back on Giving Tuesday.

So why not make your wallet do some good while you shop? Buy a bra from LIVELY and they’ll donate a bra to a woman in need. Stock up on sweaters from Old Navy and part of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club. Shop at stores like Bombas, Pura Vida, Yoobi and TOMS who give back all year long, not just around the holidays.