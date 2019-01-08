Where To Travel On A Budget This Winter

Winter is upon us, as is the opportunity to snag some good travel deals.

“Winter tends to be shoulder season for a lot of places ― that’s when a destination isn’t at its most popular,” says Lila Battis from Travel and Leisure. “You can get a much better deal especially after the holidays than you’d be able to get in the summer.”

Additionally, the off-season means cheaper deals on flights and more hotel availability. “Hotels are a little more willing to budge on price and offer you a deal you might not be able to get otherwise,” she says.

The trick to planning a winter trip on a budget is to watch for flight deals by using apps like Hopper or Skyscanner. “If you’re looking to take a budget trip usually your biggest expenditure is going to be a flight, so if you can save there you’re going to save everywhere”

“As soon as your chosen destination is at a really affordable rate, you’ll be notified and can book right away,” Battis says.

Battis shares three affordable destinations to put on your travel wish list this winter.

The Bahamas

Robert Holland via Getty Images

Battis says winter is low season for the Bahamas, which makes it a perfect time to go and get some sun.

“You won’t have to pay as much as you would during peak season, so if you’re looking for a deal, it’s still warm, the ocean is perfectly turquoise and you can enjoy the white sand beaches,” Battis says.

From the east coast, flights start at $250 round-trip, and hotels and all-inclusive resorts could be as little as $100-$200 per night. All-inclusive resorts also offer food, drinks and activities, making it a perfect option for budget-savvy travelers, Battis says.

Taos, New Mexico

nameinfame via Getty Images

For skiers and winter enthusiasts, Battis recommends Taos, New Mexico.

“Taos is a little bit under the radar and it’s not quite as popular as Aspen or Vail,” she says. “It’s a lot more affordable if you’re looking for a ski vacation and there are also day spas and art museums and all kinds of cultural activities.”

From the east or west coasts, flights are around $225 round-trip, and while hotels and condos are a little pricier at the ski resorts, Battis says there are plenty of options to find a rate that will fit in your budget.

Quebec City

naibank via Getty Images

For travelers looking for a city escape without the price-tag of a European vacation, Battis recommends going to Quebec City. The city is 400 years old and the Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“There are historic sites in the area, beautiful architecture, great restaurants and theaters,” Battis says.

It’s an easy trip from the east coast, and round-trip flights average $200. Because it’s a city, hotels can be pricey, but Battis says you can still get a great deal and have a luxury experience for around $100 a night.

If you want to save more this year, join the Yahoo Finance January No-Spend Challenge and enter to win up to $500!