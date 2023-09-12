Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie,” now on streaming.

If you grabbed your girlfriends, dressed up in something fun and caught Beyonce, Taylor Swift or the Barbie movie this summer, you might be feeling a little bit of a fall letdown. But there’s good news: One of those things is now available at home so you can keep the magic going.

“Barbie” hit streaming video on demand services today, so now you can watch it again whenever you want — or catch it for the first time if you haven’t seen it yet. The film, which stars Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling (he’s just Ken), is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the biggest film to date for a woman director. On top of that, it’s endlessly hilarious.

Right now the the film, which is still in theaters and expected to hit Max (formerly HBO Max) in mid-November, according to Decider, is available to buy or rent in 4K/ultra HD on streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Apple and more. It also comes with bonus content, including behind-the-scenes features. Here’s where to get it:

And after you watch, if you’re wondering if all those strange dolls were real, we can tell you: Yes.