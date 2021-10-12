Shopping

Whimsical Peel-And-Stick Wallpapers To Brighten Up Your Home

These fun prints and colors add a sense of fun to any room -- especially a work-from-home space.

Wallpaper long held a reputation for seeming fussy or old-fashioned. But in recent years, this design element has come back in style.

Spending so much time at home during the pandemic has given many people a newfound appreciation for interiors and decor. And plenty of us are continuing to ponder how we feel about our spaces as the remote work and hybrid office lifestyle remains a way of life.

So why not inject a little bit of fun and color into those spaces in the form of wallpaper? Whether it’s an accent wall or a full room, the options are endless ― especially in the flexible era of peel-and-stick products. This kind of wallpaper can typically be hung without professional help and removed without damaging painted walls, making it perfect for apartment dwellers, DIY junkies and folks who just want to save time or money.

Below, we’ve rounded up 27 fun, whimsical and removable wallpapers to help brighten up your home and work-from-home spaces.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Target
Get the Opalhouse Monkey Play peel and stick wallpaper for $25.50.
2
Rifle Paper Co.
Get the Garden Party peel and stick wallpaper for $118.
3
Overstock
Get the Old Art Studio Mid-Century Modern Geometric 23 wallpaper for $44.99.
4
Etsy
Get the MastersOfFate Swimmers Retro wallpaper for $32.95+.
5
Amazon
Get the Tempaper Flamingo removable peel and stick wallpaper for $32+.
6
Amazon
Get the HaokHome Surfboard peel and stick wallpaper for $14.62+.
7
Target
Get the Opalhouse Tropical peel and stick wallpaper in green for $34+.
8
Anthropologie
Get the Eye See You self-adhesive wallpaper for $138.
9
Etsy
Get the Scandinavian Workshop removable floral wallpaper for $51.60+.
10
Chasing Paper
Get the Kelly Ventura Delicate Thoughts peel and stick wallpaper for $40+.
11
Society6
Get the Saint Dolly Parton peel and stick wallpaper by JenNay for $39.20+.
12
Society6
Get the Lemon Harvest peel and stick wallpaper by Leanne Simpson for $39.20+.
13
Amazon
Get the HaokHome Modern Floral peel and stick wallpaper for $13.21+.
14
Rifle Paper Co.
Get the City Maps peel and stick wallpaper for $65+.
15
Amazon
Get the Novogratz x Tempaper Red Painted Lips removable wallpaper for $34.99+.
16
Chasing Paper
Get the Danielle Kroll NYC Matchbook wallpaper for $40+.
17
Society6
Get the Multicoloured Love Hearts Graffiti wallpaper by M And M Photography for $39.20+.
18
Target
Get the Americanflat peel and stick wallpaper in Retro Waves by Modern Tropical for $69.99+.
19
Target
Get the NuWallpaper Paws On peel and stick wallpaper for $36.99+.
20
Overstock
Get the Stephanie Corfee No Ziggity wallpaper for $59+.
21
Amazon
Get the HaokHome Floral Birds peel and stick wallpaper for $22.72+.
22
Society6
Get the Eyes/Bauhaus III wallpaper by Ayeyokp for $39.20+.
23
Amazon
Get the HaokHome Rainforest Palm Parrot peel and stick wallpaper for $22.81+.
24
Society6
Get the Henri Matisse Leaves wallpaper for $39.20.
25
Target
Get the Pillowfort In the Garden peel and stick wallpaper for $34+.
26
Society6
Get the Geometric Wallpaper by The Old Art Studio for $39.20+.
27
Amazon
Get the Tempaper Tropical removable peel and stick wallpaper for $39.64+.
