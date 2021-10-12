Wallpaper long held a reputation for seeming fussy or old-fashioned. But in recent years, this design element has come back in style.

Spending so much time at home during the pandemic has given many people a newfound appreciation for interiors and decor. And plenty of us are continuing to ponder how we feel about our spaces as the remote work and hybrid office lifestyle remains a way of life.

Advertisement

So why not inject a little bit of fun and color into those spaces in the form of wallpaper? Whether it’s an accent wall or a full room, the options are endless ― especially in the flexible era of peel-and-stick products. This kind of wallpaper can typically be hung without professional help and removed without damaging painted walls, making it perfect for apartment dwellers, DIY junkies and folks who just want to save time or money.

Below, we’ve rounded up 27 fun, whimsical and removable wallpapers to help brighten up your home and work-from-home spaces.