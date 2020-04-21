Dalgona coffee, also known as whipped coffee, is a viral sensation for good reason: It’s an ultra-creamy latte that looks delectable on Instagram and tastes like a barista made it. But if you’re already tired of that new obsession, we have a slew of new, delicious coffee concoctions you need to try.

We spoke to baristas, roasters and coffee experts from around the globe to tell us about the at-home coffee drinks they’re making these days. They recommended a mix of iced and hot drinks with flavors ranging from salted maple and cinnamon to fudge and coconut. The best news is that you probably already have the necessary ingredients at home, and you don’t need any fancy equipment.

Put down the dalgona coffee and start enjoying these coffee drinks instead.

Salted Maple Iced Coffee With Sweet Cream

Spill The Beans

Maple syrup isn’t just for pancakes anymore (though it’s also still for pancakes, don’t you dare forget it). Connor Nerat, head barista at San Diego’s coffee and bagel shop Spill The Beans, knows this well. “If you’re looking for an easy, at-home coffee sweetener, maple syrup is one of the best!” Nerat said. “And not only do most of us have maple syrup on hand, but the flavor pairs exceptionally well with coffee. Plus, you can create a quick and easy sweet cream by combining heavy cream, a touch of salt and some additional maple syrup.”

Salted Maple Iced Coffee with Sweet Cream

Serves 1

Ingredients

6 ounces coffee

2 1/2 teaspoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons heavy cream (or any milk substitute)

Cinnamon, to taste

Pinch of sea salt

Directions

1. Using your preferred method, brew a strong batch of coffee. For best results, chill in the fridge for up to 24 hours prior to use.

2. Pour coffee over ice, leaving about an inch of room from the top of the glass.

3. Stir in 1 teaspoon of maple syrup.

4. Add heavy cream, salt and the rest of the maple syrup into a small container with a lid. (Mason jars or Tupperware work great.) Secure lid and shake until the cream thickens.

5. Pour desired amount of sweet cream over iced coffee.

6. Finish with a dash of cinnamon to taste.

Espresso Shakerato

Courtesy of Asser Christensen

Who doesn’t love an airy layer of foam on top of their latte? Here’s a secret: You can still get one, even if you run out of milk. And with only two ingredients! “If you want to make something that looks almost as impressive as dalgona coffee (while tasting much better!), the Espresso Shakerato is an excellent choice,” specialty coffee expert Asser Christensen said. “It has a thick and foamy head similar to nitro coffee.”

Espresso Shakerato

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 shots of espresso

1 teaspoon sugar

Directions

1. Prepare a double shot of espresso.

2. Add a teaspoon of sugar. Stir until dissolved.

3. Add espresso/sugar mixture to a shaker with four ice cubes.

4. Shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Liquid Fudge

Founders Coffee

We have the ideal recipe for anyone who misses ordering mochas at their local coffee shop. “This is a super easy drink to make with ingredients you have around the house, and it tastes like a cup of liquid fudge,” said Brittney Riskus, general manager of Las Vegas’ Founders Coffee. “It’s perfect for a quarantine day pick-me-up.” Caffeine and chocolate in one easy drink? Sign us up.

Liquid Fudge

Serves 1

Ingredients

12 ounce cup of hot coffee

1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon hot chocolate powder

Splash of milk

Dash of cinnamon (optional)

Directions

1. Brew a cup of very hot coffee (to makes sure the milk and cocoa powder melt into it). Stir together sweetened condensed milk and chocolate powder. Pour into cup of coffee.

2. Add splash of milk and sprinkle of cinnamon.

Coconut Cold Brew Horchata

Courtesy XO Espresso

The only thing better than waking up and making a coffee drink you love is waking up and enjoying a coffee drink without having to make a dang thing. Thanks to this recipe from Puja Lakhlani and David McLeannan, owners of Miami Beach’s XO Espresso, you can whip up this coffee-filled play on a horchata in a blender once and then enjoy it all week long.

Coconut Cold Brew Horchata

Serves up to 12

Ingredients

13 ounces coconut milk

2 cups coconut water

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup water

6 cups cold brew coffee

Directions

1. Add all ingredients except cold brew to a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Add a scoop of ice to a 12-ounce glass, fill half with cold brew and half with horchata mixture.

3. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sip to enjoy!

Quick Iced Latte With All Your Leftover Instant Coffee

Courtesy of First Ascent Coffee

Should you have some instant coffee left over from experimenting with dalgona coffee, try this recipe from Ali Drucker, the founder of First Ascent Coffee Roasters in Crested Butte, Colorado. The key is finding a Mason jar or a coffee mug with a lid. “Shake up this drink to create a frothy texture ― it’s almost like drinking an iced cappuccino with cold foam,” Drucker said.

Quick Iced Latte With All Your Leftover Instant Coffee

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 packet of instant coffee (Drucker recommends First Ascent Ethiopian Instant Coffee)

1/4 cup oat milk

1 teaspoon agave (or honey/simple syrup)

Directions

1. Stir instant coffee into oat milk. Add agave to taste.

2. Shake coffee and milk in a mason jar with ice.