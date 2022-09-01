Turns Out You Don't Actually Need ID To Buy Whipped Cream In New York

After reports of apparent restrictions on a popular dessert product in New York made headlines, the state senator who sponsored the legislation says people were getting whipped into a frenzy over nothing.

Last week, local and national media reported on a law that many interpreted as a ban on sales of whipped cream in disposable spray canisters to anyone under the age of 21. But on Tuesday, state Sen. Joe Addabbo clarified in a statement that the law was only intended to restrict whipped cream chargers.

The legislation defines a whipped cream charger as “a steel cylinder or cartridge filled with nitrous oxide.” These chargers are sold separately as refills for rechargeable canisters of whipped cream.

A box of whipped cream chargers. annick vanderschelden photography via Getty Images

The law does not apply to the disposable canisters of premade whipped cream, such as Redi-Whip, sold in most grocery stores.

Nevertheless, the law’s wording sparked widespread confusion, not only among reporters but among business owners. Signs could be seen at grocery stores around the state warning that customers would have to show ID to prove they were old enough to buy whipped cream.

“Are you kidding me?” Addabbo asked the New York Times. “What elected official would do that? It’s so silly.”

The state attorney general’s office confirmed to the Times Union that the law applies only to the chargers.