Whistleblower Complaint Involving Trump-Ukraine Call Released

The whistleblower complaint that centered on the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been declassified and released to the public.

The House Intelligence Committee released the declassified complaint Thursday after it received it from the Office of the Director National Intelligence on Wednesday evening, committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

“It is a travesty that it was held up this long,” Schiff said. “This complaint should never have been withheld from Congress. It exposed serious wrongdoing, and was found both urgent and credible by the Inspector General.”

He continued: “This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provides significant information for the Committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents. And it is corroborated by the call record released yesterday. ... The public has a right to see the complaint and what it reveals.”

Read a redacted version of the declassified complaint below.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was the first to confirm late Wednesday that the complaint, which has prompted widespread outrage among Democrats, would be released to the broader public less than a day after a redacted version was passed along to a small group of congressional lawmakers.

BREAKING NEWS: The whistleblower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) September 26, 2019

The whistleblower’s legal team applauded the decision to declassify the report, telling The Hill on Wednesday that the complaint “establishes that, ultimately, the lawful whistleblower disclosure process can work.”

“We await the release of the complaint in its totality,” the attorneys told The Hill.

The Trump administration, under bipartisan pressure, provided the then-classified complaint earlier Wednesday to congressional intelligence committees, who had for days been urging the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, to comply with the law and release it. Maguire had initially refused, and Schiff first heard about the complaint earlier this month after the inspector general for the intelligence community told him Maguire was sitting on it.

The unnamed whistleblower first filed the document in August, several weeks after a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky. A reconstruction of the phone call released by the White House on Wednesday details multiple instances in which Trump pressured his counterpart to investigate the family of one of his main political rivals, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. During one point in the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian president for a “favor” shortly after Zelensky brought up U.S. military aid that had been provided to the country.

The inspector general determined that the complaint was “credible” and of “urgent” concern, and many Democrats who have seen it have echoed those sentiments.

Attorneys for the whistleblower told The New York Times on Wednesday that their client hoped to remain anonymous as any investigation into the matter continues. The lawyers were working with lawmakers and the White House to determine how the person could speak with members of Congress.

“Intelligence officers, by nature, are not people who want to be publicly known,” Andrew Bakaj, the lead lawyer for the person, told the Times. “If you are an intelligence officer through and through, you are doing this for national security.”

There was already support from both parties to release the complaint to the public, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Stewart and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

Soon after reports of that call were revealed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump would begin. Those calls continued to grow after the documents were made public, and as of Wednesday evening, a majority of the House supported the decision to open the inquiry.

Read a redacted version of the whistleblower’s complaint below:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.