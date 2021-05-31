Foxes Love Lemons/Off The Eaten Path

Whether you stan for White Claw (in which case you’re probably young enough to use the word “stan”) or you’re a little bit ashamed that you have a case of it hidden in your garage, there’s a good possibility hard seltzer will make its way into your summer drinking.

Sure, you could just pop open a can and chug it, but you could also elevate it into something you actually enjoy drinking. Spiked seltzer had a big year in 2019 (there was actually a White Claw shortage that year), but you may be getting a little bored of it by now. If so, it’s probably about time you started making White Claw cocktails. (Or Bud Light Seltzer cocktails, High Noon seltzer cocktails or whatever your brand of choice may be.)

You can easily freestyle your own hard seltzer cocktail ― mix it with juice, add it to an Aperol spritz, put it in a wine spritzer, or replace the tonic in your gin and tonic. As Bustle accurately pointed out, “there are no laws when you’re drinking Claws.”

But if you’re the type of person who needs more specific guidance, we’ve rounded up seven hard seltzer cocktails from popular food bloggers who’ve perfected their recipes.