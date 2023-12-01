Under-$20 White Elephants Gifts That Will Make You The Life Of The Party

The fast-paced, trade-based holiday gift swap goes by many names: White Elephant, Pollyanna, or, where I’m from, a Yankee Swap. While it’s always called something different, one thing remains the same: You don’t want to be the person that brings a boring gift that no one wants. To help ensure your status as the cool, fun person at the party, we rounded up the best things to bring to the swap this year, all under $20.
Like any good White Elephant gift, these are not thoughtful, long-lasting presents that will make the receiver feel cared for. They’re silly, over-the-top items that are meant to make everyone laugh without breaking the bank.
Of course, you may find yourself playing Pollyanna at a work party or with your new in-laws you don’t know that well, so we did throw in some budget-friendly, non-offensive and even practical items that are crowd-pleasing but still fun.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A roll of money that's also toilet paper
2
A tiny ladybug vacuum cleaner
3
Nachosaurus, the prehistoric snack dispenser
4
Bandages bearing Shakespearean insults
5
Two pairs of sushi socks
6
The world's smallest violin
7
A very faithful $19 version of the Stanley cup
8
A timeless Tamagotchi
9
The ever-beloved Yodeling Pickle
10
A fabulous pair of flamingo scissors
11
A set of dino-full bath bombs
12
Fancy salt in a pretty jar
13
A build-your-own slice of pizza
14
A reusable to-go cup from the Big Apple
15
A cute mini waffle maker for cute mini waffles
16
SpongeBob SquarePants Kraft mac & cheese
17
Tennis-inspired tongs that will cause a racket
18
Gift not included
19
A tortilla blanket, to become a burrito
20
A toilet mug
21
A puffer for your Pilsner
22
A kitschy seltzer-themed dog toy
23
AirPods ear hooks
24
A set of sleek glass tumblers
25
The Kitsch heatless curling set
26
A Kasa smart plug