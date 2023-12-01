Under-$20 White Elephants Gifts That Will Make You The Life Of The Party

The fast-paced, trade-based holiday gift swap goes by many names: White Elephant, Pollyanna, or, where I’m from, a Yankee Swap. While it’s always called something different, one thing remains the same: You don’t want to be the person that brings a boring gift that no one wants. To help ensure your status as the cool, fun person at the party, we rounded up the best things to bring to the swap this year, all under $20.