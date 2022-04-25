“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The documentary premiered on April 19 and tells the story of the controversial retailer Abercrombie & Fitch’s rise to popularity and impact on culture. While the film evokes feelings of nostalgia among viewers of a certain age, there’s also a sense of sheer disgust as it unpacks the discriminatory hiring, problematic marketing, toxic work culture and myriad scandals.

In second place is “How It Ends,” an action thriller movie that Netflix released in 2018. Starring Theo James, Forest Whitaker and Kat Graham, the film follows a young man who must team up with his future father-in-law to rescue his pregnant fiancée amid a cataclysmic event.

Beyond the top two, the only other Netflix movies in the ranking are the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi adventure “The Adam Project” and the Tyler Perry comedy sequel “A Madea Homecoming.”

Otherwise, the “Shrek” franchise is having a big moment on the streaming service. “Shrek” (2001), “Shrek 2” (2004) and “Shrek Forever After” (2010) all made the ranking this week, so clearly the curmudgeonly ogre has staying power.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

