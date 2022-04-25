Home & Living
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'White Hot'

A 2018 disaster thriller and Tyler Perry comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The documentary premiered on April 19 and tells the story of the controversial retailer Abercrombie & Fitch’s rise to popularity and impact on culture. While the film evokes feelings of nostalgia among viewers of a certain age, there’s also a sense of sheer disgust as it unpacks the discriminatory hiring, problematic marketing, toxic work culture and myriad scandals.

In second place is “How It Ends,” an action thriller movie that Netflix released in 2018. Starring Theo James, Forest Whitaker and Kat Graham, the film follows a young man who must team up with his future father-in-law to rescue his pregnant fiancée amid a cataclysmic event.

"White Hot" on Netflix.
Netflix
"White Hot" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two, the only other Netflix movies in the ranking are the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi adventure “The Adam Project” and the Tyler Perry comedy sequel “A Madea Homecoming.”

Otherwise, the “Shrek” franchise is having a big moment on the streaming service. “Shrek” (2001), “Shrek 2” (2004) and “Shrek Forever After” (2010) all made the ranking this week, so clearly the curmudgeonly ogre has staying power.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “A Madea Homecoming” (Netflix)

9. “Shrek 2”

8. “Grown Ups”

7. “The Blind Side”

6. “Shrek Forever After”

5. “Shrek”

4. “The Adam Project” (Netflix)

3. “Cleaner”

2. “How It Ends” (Netflix)

1. “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” (Netflix)

