White House Bars Some Reporters From Trump-Kim Dinner In Vietnam

The White House blocked several pool reporters from attending a dinner meeting Wednesday between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In an effort to curtail press access, all but one print reporter was excluded from the event, CNN reported. Several wire reporters, including Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press, Jeff Mason of Reuters and Justin Sink of Bloomberg, were among those barred, according to their Twitter pages.

Mason and Lemire noted that they were excluded from the dinner after asking questions earlier Wednesday during a press event featuring Trump and Kim shaking hands.

Neither leader responded to questions from reporters at the time, which included inquiries about denuclearization and Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is set to testify in front of a congressional committee Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the press pool had been limited in a statement Wednesday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the meetings we have limited the pool for the dinner to a smaller group, but ensured that representation of photographers, TV, radio and print poolers are all in the room,” Sanders said.

“We are continuing to negotiate aspects of this historic summit and will always work to make sure the U.S. media has as much access as possible,” she added.

White House had barred all but one print reporter from Trump-Kim dinner “due to sensitivities over shouted questions,” @jimsciutto reports. https://t.co/eH9vWS5TRi pic.twitter.com/9YUsNSJMgk — New Day (@NewDay) February 27, 2019

A day earlier, U.S. journalists were ejected from the Hanoi hotel where they had been working ahead of Kim’s arrival. They were told they could not take any photos or videos when the North Korean leader appeared.

Trump arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a second summit with Kim to discuss the authoritarian leader’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. The U.S. is seeking a commitment from North Korea to completely denuclearize.

Trump declared the hermit country was no longer a nuclear threat following their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, though satellite images suggest North Korea is continuing to develop its ballistic missiles program.

“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un.”

Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon - Very Interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019