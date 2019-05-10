Twitter Users Hit A Home Run Over White House’s ‘Boston Red Socks’ Gaffe

Folks on social media knocked it out of the park on Thursday after the White House website misspelled the Boston Red Sox as the “Red Socks” ahead of the team’s visit.
The World Series champion baseball team’s trip had already faced heightened media scrutiny when nearly all of the Red Sox’s players of color announced they would not attend in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The White House pool report further compounded matters when it erroneously identified the team as the “World Cup Series Champions.”
Twitter users stepped up to the plate to troll the administration over the goofs, including former White House photographer Pete Souza: