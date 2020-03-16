White House Cancels Annual Easter Egg Roll Out Of COVID-19 Concerns

The White House Easter Egg Roll, scheduled for April 13, will not take place this year out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was officially canceled Monday morning in a statement by first lady Melania Trump. “The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” she said. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.

“During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials and follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled... pic.twitter.com/XM40VvmlDY — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) March 16, 2020

The White House Easter Egg Roll has been a tradition since 1878, when Rutherford B. Hayes was in office. The White House website says it was canceled between 1917-20 because of World War 1 and again in 1943-45 because of World War II.

In addition, no Egg Rolls were held between 1946-52 because of food conservation concerns and White House construction, according to the website.