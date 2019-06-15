White House Sparks Anger With 'Real Real Weird' Flag Day Tweet

The White House faced backlash over its choice of photograph to mark Flag Day on its official Twitter account on Friday.
The decision to feature a picture showing President Donald Trump hugging the American flag at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March sparked anger among lawmakers, conservative commentators and others online.
It’s not the first time Trump has gotten up close and personal with the flag.
The annual commemoration of the adoption of America’s flag in 1777 falls on the president’s birthday, an occasion that this year saw Trump-trollers make the #JohnMcCainDay hashtag trend on social media.
The White House’s photo selection was described as “real real weird” and “embarrassing.”
