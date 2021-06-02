White House Offers Free Beer, Other Perks To Incentivize Vaccines

To reach its goal of getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of 70% of U.S. adults by July 4, the White House is offering Americans a whole lot of free stuff.

“A summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations,” President Joe Biden said as he detailed the strategy for his administration’s National Month of Action. “An all-American summer that this country deserves after a long, long dark winter that we’ve all endured.”

One of the more eye-catching perks dangled by the White House is free beer from brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which is asking of-age people to upload a photo of themselves at their “favorite place to grab a beer” to this website in order to snag a free drink when the U.S. hits that 70% threshold.

“That’s right. Get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus,” Biden said. It’s not yet clear how Anheuser-Busch plans to distribute the drinks.

Major League Baseball stadiums will also be offering shots on site and giving free tickets to those who get vaccinated in June.

Other new initiatives held in partnership with the private sector include chances to win free cruises, Super Bowl tickets, gift cards, flights and other cash prizes if vaccinated. (You can see a full list of vaccine-related opportunities here.)

The National Month of Action also includes several initiatives to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities. They include extended hours at thousands of pharmacies; nationwide canvassing, phone-banking and texting; and a “Shots at the Shop” initiative wherein Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons will host vaccine clinics and help educate their communities.

Four of the country’s largest child care providers ― KinderCare, Learning Care Group, the YMCA and Bright Horizons ― will also offer free child care to any parents and caregivers getting vaccinated or recovering from vaccination through July 4.

Biden’s administration isn’t far from reaching its 70% goal. The latest tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that figure currently at nearly 63%. About 52% of adults are fully vaccinated.