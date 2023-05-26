White House Tells Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Antisemitism Isn’t Conservative, It’s Evil’

Advertisement

When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives.



Their tactics are straight out of the USSR's playbook. https://t.co/bnICe9b6zO — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2023

Many Twitter users rebuked Boebert and noted that her comments suggested bigotry was a big part of the conservative mindset.

On Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates also criticized Boebert’s tweets in a statement to HuffPost.

“Congresswoman Boebert is mistaken; antisemitism is not ‘conservative’ ― it is evil,” Bates said. “President Biden is standing up for a bedrock American value that goes beyond politics and is embraced by liberals, conservatives and independents: That we are better than antisemitism and hate. Those vile forces fly in the face of what America represents.”

Advertisement

Bates said anyone who “finds opposition to hate threatening” needs “to look inward.”

He also suggested Boebert Google the Soviet Union’s long, repulsive history of antisemitism.

“She might find a result for Joe Biden, who at the time decried antisemitic acts by Soviet communists as ‘shameful,’” Bates said.

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

To be fair, though, she’s had a busy week.

On Tuesday, she went viral when she declared that having a child was cheaper than using birth control during a hearing on drug pricing.