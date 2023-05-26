What's Hot

The First Thing You Should Do When You Decide To Pay Off Your Debt

Here's What Experts Say About Using Ashwagandha As A Stress Treatment

The Best Father’s Day Gifts On Amazon That Dads Can Actually Use

6 Things Thin Parents Of Fat Kids Need To Understand

Criminal Justice Reforms Are Happening — But These People Are Left Out

Opinion: Who Cares If Joe Manchin Launches A Third-Party Presidential Bid?

Give Your Backyard A Facelift With These Interior Designer-Recommend Outdoor Rugs

The Best Men's Moisturizers According To Guys With Dry Skin

How To Make Coffee Shop Quality Iced Coffee, According To Actual Baristas

'You Hurt My Feelings' Challenges What You Can And Can't Say In A Marriage

How Refugees Became A Hot Button Issue Ahead Of Turkey’s Runoff Election

Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction On Hold For Now, As Maryland Supreme Court Considers Appeal

PoliticsWhite HouseLauren Boebertantisemitism

White House Tells Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Antisemitism Isn’t Conservative, It’s Evil’

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told HuffPost that the congresswoman needs "to look inward" if she "finds opposition to hate threatening."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) got a strong rebuke from the White House on Friday for a tweet she posted on Thursday that was critical of the president’s plan to combat hate, bias and violence against Jewish people.

After Joe Biden announced the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, the Colorado congresswoman took to Twitter to suggest that any plan to target hate was actually a plan to target conservatives. She added, “Their tactics are straight out of the USSR’s playbook.”

Many Twitter users rebuked Boebert and noted that her comments suggested bigotry was a big part of the conservative mindset.

On Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates also criticized Boebert’s tweets in a statement to HuffPost.

“Congresswoman Boebert is mistaken; antisemitism is not ‘conservative’ ― it is evil,” Bates said. “President Biden is standing up for a bedrock American value that goes beyond politics and is embraced by liberals, conservatives and independents: That we are better than antisemitism and hate. Those vile forces fly in the face of what America represents.”

Bates said anyone who “finds opposition to hate threatening” needs “to look inward.”

He also suggested Boebert Google the Soviet Union’s long, repulsive history of antisemitism.

“She might find a result for Joe Biden, who at the time decried antisemitic acts by Soviet communists as ‘shameful,’” Bates said.

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

To be fair, though, she’s had a busy week.

On Tuesday, she went viral when she declared that having a child was cheaper than using birth control during a hearing on drug pricing.

On Thursday, it was revealed that one of her four kids called 911 in December to report that his dad, Boebert’s estranged husband, Jayson Boebert, was “throwing” him around the house.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close