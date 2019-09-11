The Birmingham branch of the National Weather Service corrected Trump, tweeting that “no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.” That only drew the ire of the president, who continued to insist that he was right and went so far as to present a weather map seemingly altered with a Sharpie to give the impression Alabama was threatened by the storm.

NOAA then rebutted Brimingham’s tweet, apparently at the behest of the White House, saying it “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

According to the Times: