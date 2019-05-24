POLITICS

Twitter Users Take White House Graphic Defending Donald Trump, Fire It Back At Him

The online attempt to defend the president backfired.

A graphic that the White House shared on Twitter to defend President Donald Trump has been turned into a mocking new meme.

The slide featured a line from Trump’s Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, during which he repeatedly railed against Democrats and investigations into his administration:

Wags on Twitter used the graphic’s template to poke fun at the president by replacing the quote with some of his more famous statements and online typos:

Reporter, HuffPost
