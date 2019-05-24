A graphic that the White House shared on Twitter to defend President Donald Trump has been turned into a mocking new meme.

The slide featured a line from Trump’s Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, during which he repeatedly railed against Democrats and investigations into his administration:

Wags on Twitter used the graphic’s template to poke fun at the president by replacing the quote with some of his more famous statements and online typos:

I mean come on. Why do they make it so easy to mock them? pic.twitter.com/MrGPR4cuwU — ＳＵＲＲＥＡＬＩＴＥＥＳ (@SurrealiTees) May 23, 2019

Just in case it hasn't been done yet... pic.twitter.com/SlXQrqhYiN — Unsalted Sinner (@unsaltedsinner) May 23, 2019