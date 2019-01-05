POLITICS

White House Press Office Inadvertently Suggests Donald Trump Has A Time Machine

"Quick! Someone stop Old Biff from giving him the Sports Almanac!"

Folks on Twitter joked Friday that President Donald Trump may now possess a time machine after spotting a typo in a media advisory emailed out by the White House’s press office.

The gaffe, which was shared by multiple people on Twitter, invited reporters to attend the Rose Garden to listen to “remarks by” Trump at 1 p.m. But, as many people pointed out, it was sent 41 minutes later at 1:41 p.m.

The blunder inevitably inspired some mocking responses:

