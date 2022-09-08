White House Press Secretary Learns Of Queen Elizabeth's Death Mid-Briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre learned at the White House lectern that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday after multiple reporters simultaneously informed her during her briefing.

“The queen died,” reporters were heard calling out as the press secretary was halfway through responding to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy about inflation.

Jean-Pierre was momentarily speechless.

“OK. Alright. Well, um, OK, so that’s been confirmed?” she asked.

“So, as I said earlier, you know, our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen, goes to the people of the United Kingdom. I don’t want to get ahead of what the president is going to say. I want him to, from you all to hear from him first. And so I don’t want to get ahead of that.

“And, I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom ― and this is something that the president has said himself ― has grown stronger and stronger. And it is one of our, the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies.”

She then concluded the briefing.

After learning mid-briefing that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered condolences to the queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/yvlKib7uRp — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2022

Biden later issued a lengthy tribute to the 96-year-old monarch, calling her “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity” who “defined an era” during her seven decades as Britain’s queen.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort,” Biden said in his statement with first lady Jill Biden. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.”