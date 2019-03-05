White House Refuses To Hand Over Documents On Security Clearance

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) issued a statement Tuesday regarding the White House’s refusal to hand over documents related to security clearance issues, calling the existing system “broken.”
“The White House appears to be arguing that Congress has no authority to examine decisions by the Executive Branch that impact our national security ― even when the president’s former national security advisor has pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with foreign government officials,” wrote Cummings, who chairs the House oversight committee. “The White House security clearance system is broken, and it needs both congressional oversight and legislative reform.”
