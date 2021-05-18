People think the White House just dinged ex-President Donald Trump with its statement about President Joe Biden’s tax returns.

On Monday, the White House made Biden’s tax returns public with a statement that read: “Today, the President released his 2020 federal income tax return, continuing an almost uninterrupted tradition.”

Folks thought the words “almost uninterrupted” were a dig at Trump, who broke with a decadeslong tradition by refusing to release his financial records both before the 2016 election and throughout his presidency.

Trump claimed he was being audited.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday also appeared to reference Trump’s ongoing reluctance to disclose the data when said the White House expects to “continue to release the President’s tax returns as should be expected of all presidents.”

WH shade



“Almost uninterrupted tradition” https://t.co/14DErO0yKx — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 17, 2021

This sentence did make me laugh out loud. https://t.co/cKLG7hrEyl — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 17, 2021

"almost" doing a lot of work there. https://t.co/Re6vwnZUwX — vagrantcow (@vagrantcow) May 18, 2021