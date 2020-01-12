'Dumbest' Trump Lie Of 2020: White House Nailed Over Bizarre Weather Tweet

The White House of President Donald Trump is coming under fire Sunday after a tweet that critics are already slamming as the “dumbest” lie of 2020.

And it’s all about the weather.

In what would on most days be a non-controversial message, the White House tweeted about snow:

The problem? It not only didn’t snow in Washington on Sunday, but it was also unseasonably warm, with temperatures reaching a high of 68. And if it did snow, it wouldn’t have been the first of the year for the capital.

It’s possibly the tweet was written Tuesday, but not sent as the Iran crisis unfolded. If that’s the case, it’s not clear why it was then sent on Sunday, when it was so clearly not snowing in Washington.

The Washington Post reported last month that Trump has unleashed a blizzard of lies, with more than 15,000 false or misleading claims since taking office in 2017.

Several have been about the weather.

At one point, Trump showed off a doctored map to make false claims about a nonexistent hurricane threat.

But critics on Twitter say his administration lying about an even more easily verifiable weather event should have a special place on the list:

It's 52 degrees.



It's snowing in DC to the same extent that Trump is innocent.



These folks aren't even competent at lying. https://t.co/yviQcyY5B0 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 13, 2020

This is the dumbest lie and I am furious. https://t.co/eeRJpRzlP7 — Emily Keller (@egkeller) January 13, 2020

Narrator: it’s 53 degrees in Washington DC right now. https://t.co/gFH3HOqYUK — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 13, 2020

This White House lied about rain at Trump's inauguration. They used a Sharpie to change a weather map to lie about a hurricane headed to Alabama. And they continue to lie about climate change. Why wouldn't they lie about the first snow of the year when it's 53 degrees in DC? pic.twitter.com/QmunL6ySjA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 13, 2020

Early entry for stupidest Trump lie of 2020. https://t.co/amEKgkjveV — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) January 13, 2020

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VF0IpARVtn — Matt Ford (@fordm) January 13, 2020

Possibly the stupidest lie since the Bowling Green Massacre. 🤥 pic.twitter.com/zKE3LJ1X0A — Cosmichomicide (@Cosmichomicide) January 13, 2020

It was 70 degrees in DC. WTF is wrong with these people. They literally lie about the dumbest things. https://t.co/Lt9mXUw6d0 — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) January 13, 2020

It is currently clear and well above freezing in Washington, DC. https://t.co/iXHZ2nULHm — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) January 13, 2020

they're doing the stupidest lies possible on purpose to underline that you can't do anything about it, that's why https://t.co/RjF9UADetZ — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) January 13, 2020

Why. Why would you lie about THIS. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 13, 2020

It’s been snowing in Russia for two weeks — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 13, 2020

This is indeed the truest form of gaslighting, to lie about the stupidest, most disprovable thing, only to cause division and prove to the most suggestible in society that there are no such things as objective facts. https://t.co/OxJMCtUuse — E.J. Kalafarski (@ejkalafarski) January 13, 2020

It's 54 degrees. Is there anything you don't lie about? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 13, 2020

It was 70 degrees today. There is no snow out there. https://t.co/XqoRgpiRZZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2020

The Upside-Down. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 13, 2020