White House Staffers Resign After Trump Supporters Storm The Capitol

A handful of White House staffers resigned Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, at his direction, in an effort to stop lawmakers from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to Melania Trump and former White House press secretary, said she’s out. She didn’t mention the day’s events but said she was proud to be part of the first lady’s “mission to help children everywhere & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

Grisham didn’t mention that she stayed in her job when Trump was separating children from their families at the border, or when his administration could not locate the parents of more than 540 children they took from them.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Stephanie Grisham with President Donald Trump on the White House lawn on Nov. 8, 2019, before traveling to Atlanta to kick off his Black Voices for Trump Coalition, an effort to attract more African American voters.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews announced her resignation, too. She said in a statement that she was “deeply disturbed” by the violence at the Capitol carried out by Trump supporters but was “honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted.”

She didn’t mention Trump’s years-long record of encouraging hate groups and political violence that preceded Wednesday’s incidents.

White House social secretary Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta also resigned in the wake of the Capitol violence. She had been in the post since February 2017.

That was the year that Trump blamed “many sides” for the deadly white supremacist clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, and defended white nationalists as “some very fine people.”

These resignations come amid reports of other Trump administration officials considering stepping down in response to Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol. National security adviser Robert O’Brien, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell are all considering resigning, according to CNN.

None of these people will have a White House job after Jan. 20 anyway, since that’s when Biden will be sworn in.

So why resign at all?

So they can look like they took a principled stand against Trump inciting violence and undermining democracy ― even though they stood by him doing it for years ― that just might help them land a new job in the post-Trump era.

