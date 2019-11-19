Obama Staffers Hit Back At White House's Claim Of 'You Will Fail' Notes

Former staffers in the Obama administration are pushing back against claims from the current White House press secretary that they left notes to incoming Trump administration officials along the lines of “you will fail” and “you aren’t going to make it.”
CNN correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted accusations Tuesday from press secretary Stephanie Grisham that Barack Obama’s staff left the nasty comments before leaving the White House in the hands of Donald Trump’s team.
However, many Obama staffers quickly jumped on Twitter to call B.S. on Grisham’s claim.
Some Obama officials made sure to bring the receipts.
After Obama staffers cried foul, Grisham seemed to walk back her comments slightly to Politico.
“I’m not sure where their offices were, and certainly wasn’t implying every office had that issue,” she said. “In fact, I had a lovely note left for me in the East Wing, and I tracked the woman down and thanked her. I was talking specifically (and honestly) about our experience in the lower press office ― nowhere else.”
She added: “I don’t know why everyone is so sensitive! At the time we saw it as kind of a prank, and something that always happened. We were so busy trying to learn where the bathrooms were and how to turn on the lights, it wasn’t that big of a deal.”
However, former Obama White House staffers didn’t buy that explanation.