The White House asked Congress on Wednesday to provide an extra $4.5 billion in supplemental funding for activities related to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Some $3.3 billion of those funds would go to what administration officials described as humanitarian assistance for the high numbers of migrant Central American families and unaccompanied children, who typically seek relief from deportation. The balance would go toward other border operations and immigrant detention.
The spending request comes less than three months after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to mobilize funds for construction of his promised border wall, largely by shifting money out of Defense Department accounts.