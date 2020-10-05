White House Made Case Against Trump Driving By Supporters Just A Day Before He Did It

It seems the White House can’t even take its own advice.

On Saturday, a White House official said first lady Melania Trump — who tested positive for COVID-19 along with President Donald Trump late last week — would not leave quarantine to visit her husband while he was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“She has COVID,” the unnamed official said, according to NBC News. “That would expose the agents who would drive her there and the medical staff who would walk her up to him.”

Yet the next day, the president posted a video to Twitter, announcing that he would “pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street.” The presidential motorcade then drove him past supporters gathered outside the hospital, and he waved to them through the window of an SUV.

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump waves to supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday. At least two other people were in the vehicle with him.

There was also a driver and a passenger in the vehicle, which is hermetically sealed.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted Sunday. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

Phillips also noted that the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside a hermetically sealed vehicle is “as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.” The seal is meant to protect against chemical attacks.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

This latest act of “political theater” is just another example of the White House’s mixed messaging when it comes to coronavirus safety procedures.

In fact, McEnany declined to wear a face mask during two press briefings last week.