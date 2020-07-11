Twitter users continue to call out the White House for tweeting lines from Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration speech in which the president falsely claimed credit for the U.S. for a whole host of things:
“Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet,” Trump said during his address at Mount Rushmore on July 3, in which he also raged against “far-left fascism” and “cancel culture.”
“We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American astronauts on the Moon — and one day very soon, we will plant our flag on Mars,” he added.
The White House shared the quote, above, on Sunday.
Tweeters have been fact-checking most of the claims ever since.
“Are you trolling him too now?” one tweeter replied to the White House’s post.
Said another: “Are there no history books in the white house library?”