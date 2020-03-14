White House Widens European Travel Ban To Include U.K., Ireland

Moments before, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering domestic travel restrictions but did not offer additional details.

The coronavirus is already a grave public health danger in the U.S., with thousands of people infected and dozens of deaths. At this point a travel ban does nothing to address the primary problem: a catastrophic lack of available testing.

According to the White House, the U.S. has seen 2,226 reported COVID-19 cases across the country, with 50 deaths.

“We have not reached our peak,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health.

“We will see more cases,” he added. “We will see more suffering and death.”

Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak on Friday, allocating $50 million in disaster relief funding. He spent much of the press conference, however, explicitly refusing to take responsibility for testing failures and the federal government’s sluggish initial response to the virus.