White House Widens European Travel Ban To Include U.K., Ireland

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.
Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that the U.S. would be expanding its preventive travel ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland effective at “midnight Monday night.”
A ban on foreign travelers coming from the European Union went into effect late Friday after a hasty and chaotic implementation.
American citizens are not subject to the travel ban, which aims to help authorities contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Pence, who is heading up the administration’s effort to combat the virus, said Saturday that those who had visited areas heavily affected by the virus are “encouraged” to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
Moments before, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering domestic travel restrictions but did not offer additional details.
The coronavirus is already a grave public health danger in the U.S., with thousands of people infected and dozens of deaths. At this point a travel ban does nothing to address the primary problem: a catastrophic lack of available testing.
According to the White House, the U.S. has seen 2,226 reported COVID-19 cases across the country, with 50 deaths.
“We have not reached our peak,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health.
“We will see more cases,” he added. “We will see more suffering and death.”
Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak on Friday, allocating $50 million in disaster relief funding. He spent much of the press conference, however, explicitly refusing to take responsibility for testing failures and the federal government’s sluggish initial response to the virus.
Half a million tests would be available by “early next week,” Trump claimed.
Late Friday night, White House and congressional leadership finally came to an agreement on a coronavirus relief bill to deal with some of the financial fallout many American families are facing amid the crisis.
Both Trump and Pence praised the deal on Saturday, saying they expected it to pass the Senate next week.
“If you’re sick, stay home. You’re not going to miss a paycheck because of the legislation moving through the Congress,” Pence said.
The bill creates a national paid sick leave program for one year, providing two weeks’ leave for workers affected by the coronavirus and reimbursing 100% of the cost to employers.
It also addresses the testing gap after weeks of confusion and mixed messaging on the part of the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This legislation is about testing, testing, testing,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Friday night. “To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.”