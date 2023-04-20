'The White Lotus' Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Character For Season 3

Natasha Rothwell at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite spa manager with big dreams is coming back to the small screen.

Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda Lindsey on Season 1 of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus,” is set to return for the show’s third season, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Details about Rothwell’s role in the new season have yet to be announced, the publication reported.

Rothwell celebrated her upcoming return to the series on Twitter, writing: “Belinda is back baby!!!”

Belinda is back baby!!! 😎😎😎 https://t.co/U3F5Q3uDwX — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) April 19, 2023

In Season 1, Belinda had ambitions of leaving her spa job at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to open her own practice. Throughout the season, she grew optimistic that wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) would invest in her new venture. (Season 2 spoilers ahead!)

But Tanya proved to be unreliable and (entertainingly) emotionally unstable, and ultimately did not come through on her promise. Fans hoping to see more of Coolidge’s shenanigans were, of course, disappointed when her character died in the Season 2 finale.

Coolidge was apparently disappointed, too, since she revealed in December that she tried to talk show creator Mike White out of it.

“[White] said I was going to have a tragic ending, and he stuck to his guns,” the Emmy winner told Vulture that month.

Rothwell, who produced, wrote and starred in HBO’s “Insecure,” earned an Emmy nomination for her role in “The White Lotus” for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie last year.

On Wednesday, she shared more excitement about her upcoming role in the third season of the show, tweeting that her “heart is full.”

“Words cannot even begin to express how excited, grateful and humbled I am to have the chance to breathe life into Belinda once again,” Rothwell wrote. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support today. I am overwhelmed, overjoyed and over the fucking moon!”