What's Hot

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

Rob Gronkowski Accuses Aaron Rodgers Of Twisted Priorities In New Interview

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Bryan Cranston And James Corden Do Hair-Raising Sendup Of Simon & Garfunkel

Entertainment airbnb The White Lotus tv series

You Can Actually Rent The Dreamy Italian Villa From 'The White Lotus' On Airbnb

The fancy Italian villa was featured in season two of the hit HBO show.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The villa featured on "The White Lotus" is available for rent — but it's not cheap.
The villa featured on "The White Lotus" is available for rent — but it's not cheap.
AirBnb

If you’ve been dying to book a Sicilian vacation after watching the second season of “The White Lotus” (pun totally intended), here’s your chance to live out all your Italian summer fantasies.

Now fans can book the very same irresistible palazzo that Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) visited for a day trip turned dizzying girls’ night in episode three of the hit HBO show.

The grand three-story mansion, Villa Tasca, is available to rent on Airbnb. But as you might expect, you need to brace yourself for a whopping price tag.

The historic and lavish villa, which dates back to the 16th century, boasts four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, massive windows, dazzling high ceilings and a swanky double staircase — all for $5,946 per night.

The property also features a swoon-worthy 20-acre manicured garden with citrus groves, a greenhouse and a swimming pool where you can channel your inner Daphne and Harper.

Villa Tasca, located in Palermo, is available for rent on Airbnb.
Villa Tasca, located in Palermo, is available for rent on Airbnb.
AirBnb

Though the series places the manor in the city of Noto, it’s actually located roughly four hours away in Palermo, the capital of the Italian island of Sicily.

The show’s sophomore season was filmed in multiple picturesque destinations across the island of Sicily, including Taormina, Palermo, Noto and the Ionian Sea.

From Castello degli Schiavi, one of “The Godfather” trilogy’s most significant filming locations, to the Greek Theatre of Taormina where gladiator games were hosted during the Roman Empire, the show’s latest season is full of dream getaways to add to your Pinterest board.

And if the views from the Palermo-based villa weren’t enough to make you feel like Italian royalty, the property also comes with butler service from a full staff, a formal dining area that seats 10, a fully furnished terrace, a billiards room, music room and bar to kick back drinks with friends and family.

“All the glories of Italy’s past—stately neoclassical architecture, trompe-l’oeil frescoes, Murano chandeliers, gilt-framed paintings—make for a sumptuous present at this Renaissance villa between Palermo and Monreale,” the Airbnb property’s listing reads.

You can rent the entire estate for you and up to eight of your closest pals for a minimum of three nights — hopefully sans the show’s murderous ending.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community