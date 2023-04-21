'White Men Can't Jump' Remake Trailer Takes On Race, Culture And Basketball

The official trailer for the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” is here.

The trailer, which was released Thursday, features actor Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow, who star in the film as characters Kamal and Jeremy, respectively.

The clip begins with Kamal and Jeremy on a basketball court taking part in a bet to see who can make more shots. Jeremy wins the bet, and later accuses Kamal of assuming he couldn’t play basketball because he’s white, to which Kamal responds: “No, I assumed you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

The new movie is a remake of the 1992 classic “White Men Can’t Jump,” directed by Ron Shelton and starring Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez.

Charles Kidd II, known as Calmatic, directs the upcoming film. In February, he told Variety that the movie, which is set to stream on Hulu on May 19, will be a “modern remix” of the original. The 2023 “White Men Can’t Jump” also stars Teyana Taylor and Lance Reddick, who died last month.

Harlow, a Grammy-nominated rapper, will make his acting debut with “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Calmatic praised Harlow’s performance in the film, telling Variety in February that the rapper’s “charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.”

