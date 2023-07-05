You Had To Be There (But Weren't): Watch Celebrity-Packed White Party Video

The traffic out to the Hamptons was probably horrible this week, so your decision not to attend Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s white party was justified. (Watch the video below.)

OK, you had no choice. That’s where Rubin’s 90-second video of mega-famous people wearing white at his Bridgehampton estate on New York’s Long Island comes in. It dropped Tuesday on Twitter while you were perhaps scraping the char off a hot dog at your neighborhood cookout.

Watch, enjoy, maybe even sip a Bellini while you check out the swells in action.

With a combination of drones and you-are-there camerawork, Rubin’s “literal movie” captured the A-list grandeur from Jay-Z in the afternoon to fireworks at night during Monday’s bash.

You may spot Kim Kardashian, James Harden, Emily Ratajkowski, James Corden, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Beyonce, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Michael Strahan, Joel Embiid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Usher.

And they’re just a few among the 350 who passed muster for the guest list.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

“At the end of the year, we said who are the 75 people who added the least value, we cut them like a football team,” Rubin explained previously, per the New York Post.

“You want someone who people are gonna love to be around, who are gonna be the life of the party, you’re gonna add value there.”

All the money in the world won’t get you in without an invite.