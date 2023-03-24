White Powder Sent To Manhattan Prosecutor Investigating Trump: Reports

As the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office continued to lead a criminal investigation against former President Donald Trump, they received a threatening letter containing a white powder on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

The envelope and its contents came amid repeated attacks on Bragg by Trump, who on Thursday called the prosecutor an “animal.”

Advertisement

The letter, which postmarks indicated it was mailed Tuesday from Orlando, Florida, came with a note reading, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” NBC News reports.

The powder was discovered in the mailroom and found to be non-hazardous, according to The New York Times.

Manhattan prosecutors are believed to have presented evidence against Trump to a grand jury, which will decide whether the evidence is sufficient to move forward with charges. Their decision could come as soon as next week.

Bragg’s investigation stems from the 2016 hush money payments paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed she once had an affair with Trump. His former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying off Daniels and served prison time for the way it was handled.

Advertisement

Trump posted a lengthy screed to Truth Social early Friday, appearing to condemn Bragg, a “degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”

The former president also warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.

His prediction last weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday did not, of course, pan out.

But the hush-money investigation is just one of several legal woes for Trump, who is campaigning for another presidential term.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents found at his home is also ongoing. This week, a federal judge rejected Trump’s claim to executive privilege and told several top aides they had to testify before a grand jury in Smith’s investigation. In addition, an attorney for Trump, Evan Corcoran, appeared in court Friday to provide testimony.