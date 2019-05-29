This Could Be The Worst Ceremonial First Pitch Ever

Now that was a wild pitch.

A Chicago White Sox employee was invited to throw out the ceremonial first ball before the team’s home game against Kansas City on Monday, and she made it memorable.

Not only did the pitch come nowhere near home plate, it hit a photographer.

Juuuuust a bit outside 😬 pic.twitter.com/tRHeMocpXr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 29, 2019

Here’s a longer look:

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

The Chicago Tribune reported that the team would not divulge the name of the staffer. But she’s in famous company for horrible ceremonial hurling. Actor Bruce Willis recently got booed for his toss, and of course rapper 50 Cent made a historically hideous throw five years ago.

Darren Georgia, the photographer who got struck on Tuesday, probably won’t forget this one.

“I honestly didn’t even see it coming,” Georgia told NBC Sports Chicago. “I took the photo and it just hit the camera. It didn’t hit my head. The camera is OK. I’m OK. I’m just shocked.”

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019