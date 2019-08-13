Whitney Cummings Thwarts Blackmail Attempts By Sharing Topless Photo

Whitney Cummings shared a topless photo of herself Monday, turning the tables on the “foolish dorks” who tried to blackmail her after she accidentally posted the pic a few months ago.

The comedian and writer recounted the sordid extortion attempts on Twitter and was applauded for not caving to the creeps.

Cummings recalled that she errantly posted an Insta story months ago “that showed nipple” and quickly deleted it ― but not quickly enough. Jerks who took screengrabs were asking for money not to post the photo and others said they had offers to sell the photo, she said.

Cummings noted she was not easily intimidated. “If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me,” she wrote. “So here it all is, you foolish dorks.” She shared the photo, along with an example of one of the extortion attempts in which the writer asked how much it would cost not to share the image.

Dominik Bindl via Getty Images Cummings wrote about the time, money and energy spent on such extortion attempts.

Cummings, whose standup special “Can I Touch It?” is now streaming on Netflix, tweeted that women in the public eye who are confronted with shakedowns must spend time, money and energy on the problem, not to mention “living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated.”

“Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore,” she wrote.

Cummings, who did not name her blackmailers because they might be kids, said she was also threatened by those who said they had access to her iCloud. She later tried to make light of the ordeal. “Nobody is more bummed than me that #standwithwhitney isn’t about Whitney Houston,” she wrote.

Nobody is more bummed than me that #istandwithwhitney isn’t about Whitney Houston — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 13, 2019

One responder thanked Cummings for standing up for herself and making the situation public. Another thanked the actress for her “strength, sanity and reason.”

In June, actress Bella Thorne shared nude photos of herself to thwart an alleged hacker who threatened to make them public.