“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Originally released in theaters in December 2022, the musical biopic joined Netflix on April 22 and has received mixed reviews. Naomi Ackie stars as the titular icon Whitney Houston, while Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters appear in supporting roles.

Next in the ranking is the new rom-com “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” which premiered on April 21. Rachael Leigh Cook plays a travel industry professional who falls for her tour guide in Vietnam, played by Scott Ly.

Sony Pictures/YouTube

The only other Netflix original movies on the list are the historical drama “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” and comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2.”

As for older films that are trending on the platform, the ranking mostly contains family-friendly fare. However, Netflix subscribers are also watching the critically panned 2017 psychological thriller “The Snowman,” which stars Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer and J.K. Simmons.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

