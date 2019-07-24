Whitney Port Opens Up About Miscarriage: 'My Identity Has Been Shaken'

Reality star Whitney Port opened up to her fans and followers on Tuesday about a recent miscarriage.
“The Hills: New Beginnings” cast member shared an intimate post on Instagram: “Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief.”
“My identity has been shaken in regards to who [I am] as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are,” wrote Port, who went into more detail about her experience on the latest episode of her podcast, “With Whit.”
Port, who had a son named Sonny in 2017, explained in the podcast that she had been having “massive pregnancy symptoms for the first six weeks” including exhaustion and nausea, but then “all of the sudden they kind of just stopped.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe the second pregnancy is gonna be amazing and I’m not gonna feel all this crap that I felt.’ And I was really thinking glass half full at that moment,” she said. But a few weeks ago, while on vacation in Vermont, Port told her husband, Tim Rosenman, that she didn’t feel pregnant.
After finding blood in her underwear the following day, Port and Rosenman initially thought it might be “completely normal” spotting. But the next day, Port found more blood and decided to get to the bottom of what was going on.
“We went to go get an ultrasound, and my doctor said things didn’t look good, but that it was still kind of too early to tell and he said to wait it out. It felt so horrible to be in this limbo position,” she said.
Port said she ended up going “back to the emergency room for a second time because the bleeding got worse,” and that was when she “found out that there was no heartbeat, and there should have been a heartbeat at that point.”
“We got confirmation while we were in Vermont that this was not a viable pregnancy,” she said.
The reality star said it was “traumatic to think about your body going through this, and something being in you that could have been someone like a Sonny.”
“I feel sad, but I do also feel happy that my body is still my own right now, and that this isn’t an extra thing we have to plan for,” Port said. “I tell myself that my body is not robotic and it doesn’t behave perfectly, and ... things can go wrong that are out of your control.”