Whitney Port Opens Up About Miscarriage: 'My Identity Has Been Shaken'

“We went to go get an ultrasound, and my doctor said things didn’t look good, but that it was still kind of too early to tell and he said to wait it out. It felt so horrible to be in this limbo position,” she said.

Port said she ended up going “back to the emergency room for a second time because the bleeding got worse,” and that was when she “found out that there was no heartbeat, and there should have been a heartbeat at that point.”