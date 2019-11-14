The fifth Democratic presidential debate will take place next Wednesday in Atlanta, with a stage featuring 10 candidates ― two fewer than the last debate.

The 10 candidates who qualified, with their lectern order from left to right, are:

Notably, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro fell short of the DNC’s stricter requirements and won’t be onstage. Castro will be in good company ― 18 people are currently running for the Democratic nomination, including eight who won’t be in this debate.

To qualify for the fifth debate, candidates had to clear polling thresholds of 3% in four qualifying polls since Sept. 13, or at least 5% in two early-state polls. Candidates also had to have at least 165,000 unique donors, with 600 of those coming from 20 different states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

The debate is being hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, with four female journalists scheduled to moderate: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow; NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell; NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker; and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.