Here's Who Qualified For The Next Democratic Presidential Debate

The seventh Democratic presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern, hosted at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez may move it, however, if the event interferes with a yet-unscheduled Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

To qualify, the candidates needed to meet polling and fundraising minimums: They needed to either secure 5% support (or more) in at least four national or early-voting-state polls approved by the DNC, or receive 7% (or more) in two early-voting-state polls. (The early states are Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina.) They also needed to have received funds from 225,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 different states.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Here’s who has made the cut as of Friday morning:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang, who qualified for the sixth debate, looks to be notably absent from the seventh.

Steyer was added to the mix late Thursday after surging in polls in two early voting states, Nevada and South Carolina. By one measure ― television ads ― he and billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have outspent every other candidate many times over, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis. As of Friday, Steyer had spent $78 million airing 32 TV ads, while Bloomberg had spent $110 million on seven TV ads, the outlet reported. Biden, to compare, has spent $1.8 million on 10 TV ads so far.

Moderating the next debate will be CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, teaming up with The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel.