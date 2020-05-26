WHO Suspends Trial Of Drug Touted By Trump Over Safety Fears For COVID-19 Patients

Tedros emphasized that concerns about the drug — and chloroquine, which is also being studied — is limited to its use as a treatment for COVID-19. The drugs are “accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases [lupus and rheumatoid arthritis] or malaria,” for which they’re usually prescribed.

WHO did not detail specific concerns about hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients, but one of its side effects is fatal heart arrhythmia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drug to treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial or hospital because of “serious heart rhythm problems.”

Trump has dismissed negative findings about hydroxychloroquine. He called the recent findings that the drug showed no benefit for American veterans and a higher rate of death a “Trump enemy statement,” insisting that the study’s researchers were politically motivated.

Former top federal vaccine official Rick Bright testified before Congress early this month that he was demoted for refusing to make potentially dangerous hydroxychloroquine more widely available, which was being pushed by Trump.

The Trump administration ordered 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine before it underwent trials for COVID-19 treatment. The VA also bulk-ordered some 6.3 million tablets, according to Wilkie’s letter.