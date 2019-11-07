NOW PLAYING

Who should be allowed to adopt Native American children?

Native American children have been removed from their families and communities for generations. Which is why in 1978 Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act (or ICWA), a law which sets standards for the placement of Native children in foster or adoptive homes. But now, some non-Native families are challenging the constitutionality of ICWA, posing a grave threat to Native American families and communities across the country.