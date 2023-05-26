What's Hot

Whoopi Goldberg Reckons 'American Idol' Led To Society's 'Downfall' In Wild Claim

"We, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks," said "The View" co-host before she dropped her take on the effects of "American Idol."
Ben Blanchet

Whoopi Goldberg says “American Idol” contributed to the “beginning of the downfall of society” in remarks that led to an awkward moment between her and “The View” executive producer Brian Teta. (You can check out a clip of her remarks below)

“The View” co-host weighed in on Wednesday on the show’s influence just days after 18-year-old Hawaii-born singer Iam Tongi won season 21.

“We, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. You know, I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with... what’s the name of that show? I always tell you that,” said Goldberg as she looked over to Teta.

ABC’s American Idol,” replied Teta before the audience let out a laugh.

Goldberg, who pointed out that the show began on Fox, went on to explain her take on the competition.

“Because once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amuck with it and it’s gone out of control,” said Goldberg.

“Remember ‘The Gong Show’?” said co-host Joy Behar in reference to a show that allowed judges to hit a gong to signal their distaste for a performance.

Goldberg clarified that she doesn’t remember an instance where “so many people” judged a person’s talent before Teta, and co-host Sunny Hostin, added that Goldberg likes the show now that it’s on ABC – the same network that airs “The View.”

“American Idol” – which debuted nearly 21 years ago on Fox – has notably relied on public participation since its inception, whether through call, text or online vote.

But the show isn’t the first to lean on at-home audience participation as the “The Original Amateur Hour” – a continuation of Major Bowes’ “Amateur Hour” radio program which brought Frank Sinatra and his Hoboken Four quartet to a national stage – relied on viewers’ votes by phone and postcard.

(H/T Mediaite)

