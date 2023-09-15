Whoopi Goldberg Asks Alyssa Farah Griffin A Question You Should Never Ask A Co-Worker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Longtime “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg suddenly asked colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant on Thursday, prompting a shocked “no!” from her co-host. (Watch the video below.)

The “View” hosts were opining on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) deciding not to run for reelection in 2024, when Goldberg interrupted her own train of thought and eyed Farah Griffin.

“Are you pregnant?” she asked.

“No! Oh my God!” said Farah Griffin, who’s now in her second full-time year on the talk show. “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant.”

“Why, do I look pregnant?” Farah Griffin said.

“Yes,” Goldberg replied. “I just got a vibe.”

“Please say it’s not my tummy!” Farah Griffin said.

“I’m so sorry,” Goldberg said, adding: “You have this ― I see a glow.”

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon,” Farah Griffin told her. “I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it.”

Farah Griffin promised to take a home test to be sure, while co-host Sara Haines joked that she should name the baby “Whoopi.”

“Don’t do that to the baby,” Goldberg said, before apologizing again.

Fast-forward to 2:40:

Goldberg appeared to get away with lobbing the highly personal question. But for the rest of us, it’s pretty much an etiquette no-no.